Are analysts optimistic about Prospect Capital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PSEC) stock?

The closing price of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) was $7.65 for the day, up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $7.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870932 shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.56.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 4,250 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 31,909 led to the insider holds 58,517 shares of the business.

Stark Eugene S bought 2,000 shares of PSEC for $13,100 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 52,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Van Dask Kristin Lea, who serves as the CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of the company, bought 2,650 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,478 and bolstered with 53,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prospect’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $8.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.37.

Shares Statistics:

PSEC traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 399.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.07M. Insiders hold about 27.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.17% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 6.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, PSEC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.01.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.6M to a low estimate of $177.26M. As of the current estimate, Prospect Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $169.47M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $855.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.9M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $793.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $866.29M and the low estimate is $721.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.