Are analysts optimistic about V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) stock?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) closed the day trading at $27.84 up 0.80% from the previous closing price of $27.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6154732 shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VFC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when CHUGG JULIANA L bought 15,000 shares for $26.69 per share. The transaction valued at 400,305 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Dorer Benno O bought 10,000 shares of VFC for $284,950 on Dec 13. The Interim President and CEO now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.50 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $28.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 490,712 and bolstered with 28,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $62.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VFC traded about 6.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VFC traded about 10.92M shares per day. A total of 387.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.98M with a Short Ratio of 18.89M, compared to 22.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Dividends & Splits

VFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.93 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01. The current Payout Ratio is 188.10% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.81B and the low estimate is $11.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.