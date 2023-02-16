Are Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $47.02 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $46.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2303238 shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On January 25, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On January 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on January 18, 2023, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Shashua Amnon bought 476,191 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,011 led to the insider holds 476,191 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 120,000 shares of MBLY for $2,520,000 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 120,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Pambianchi Christine M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,470,000 and bolstered with 70,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $47.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBLY has traded an average of 2.28M shares per day and 2.78M over the past ten days. A total of 795.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.36M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.19% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 3.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 12.59%.