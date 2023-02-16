Are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.88, down -5.14% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0477 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3710339 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8160.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 17, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 26, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Riga Thomas J sold 107,424 shares for $0.66 per share. The transaction valued at 70,900 led to the insider holds 1,900,598 shares of the business.

McGahan Keith M sold 41,014 shares of SPPI for $25,429 on Jan 31. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 645,873 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Riga Thomas J, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 69,389 shares for $0.54 each. As a result, the insider received 37,748 and left with 2,008,022 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7167.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPPI traded 1.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.03M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 6.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.9M and the low estimate is $32.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,871.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.