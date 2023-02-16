As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, LKQ Corporation (LKQ) offers stability

The closing price of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) was $57.91 for the day, up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $57.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1608386 shares were traded. LKQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LKQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 257,093 shares for $56.93 per share. The transaction valued at 14,636,304 led to the insider holds 2,488,681 shares of the business.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 335,008 shares of LKQ for $18,800,649 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 2,745,744 shares after completing the transaction at $56.12 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 264,913 shares for $56.25 each. As a result, the insider received 14,901,356 and left with 3,080,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LKQ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKQ has reached a high of $59.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.65.

Shares Statistics:

LKQ traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 273.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.36% stake in the company. Shares short for LKQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 4.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 24.30% for LKQ, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.94. EPS for the following year is $4.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.43 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.29B to a low estimate of $2.94B. As of the current estimate, LKQ Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.19B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.27B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.12B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LKQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.09B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.06B and the low estimate is $12.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.