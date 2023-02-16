CALM (Cal-Maine Foods Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $54.96 in the prior trading day, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) closed at $56.61, up 3.00%. On the day, 697540 shares were traded. CALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CALM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

On October 28, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER sold 1,180 shares for $54.70 per share. The transaction valued at 64,546 led to the insider holds 42,727 shares of the business.

Poole James E sold 5,000 shares of CALM for $297,262 on Oct 19. The Director now owns 10,909 shares after completing the transaction at $59.45 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, who serves as the Vice President Sales of the company, sold 3,675 shares for $58.55 each. As a result, the insider received 215,188 and left with 4,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $65.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 974.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 702.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.94M. Insiders hold about 10.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 6.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.28% and a Short% of Float of 16.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CALM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.03, compared to 3.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for CALM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.39 and $6.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.49 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.