Considering MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) closed at $31.19 in the last session, up 0.71% from day before closing price of $30.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582322 shares were traded. MDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.74.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $26 from $30 previously.

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $30.

On March 23, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 23, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MDU’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDU has reached a high of $32.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDU traded on average about 737.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 824.28k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 203.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MDU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MDU is 0.89, which was 0.83 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.04. The current Payout Ratio is 53.20% for MDU, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.29B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.59B, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.68B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.9B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.