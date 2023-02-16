Considering Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $61.25 in the prior trading day, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $63.94, up 4.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1133907 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares for $55.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,339,919 led to the insider holds 3,608,694 shares of the business.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares of PCOR for $1,135,229 on Jan 03. The CEO & President now owns 3,632,894 shares after completing the transaction at $46.91 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Fleming William Fred Jr, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 586 shares for $52.49 each. As a result, the insider received 30,759 and left with 64,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $70.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 667.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 903.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 5.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $692.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $869.48M and the low estimate is $830.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.