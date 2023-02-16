Considering Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) closed at $0.15 in the last session, down -4.19% from day before closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0065 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161686 shares were traded. WINT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1450.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WINT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on June 26, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Fraser Craig bought 2,500 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 950 led to the insider holds 226,558 shares of the business.

Hamill John P. bought 3,000 shares of WINT for $1,100 on Jul 26. The SVP & CFO now owns 72,800 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Fraser Craig, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 935 and bolstered with 224,058 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WINT has reached a high of $1.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1784, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3279.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WINT traded on average about 560.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 697.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.66M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WINT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 650.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 1.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$1.14.