Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed the day trading at $19.54 down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $19.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576211 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DAWN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On December 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Blackman Samuel C. sold 10,000 shares for $20.07 per share. The transaction valued at 200,659 led to the insider holds 1,241,710 shares of the business.

Grant Julie Papanek sold 25,000 shares of DAWN for $530,794 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 355,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.23 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Bender Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $22.00 each. As a result, the insider received 274,988 and left with 1,181,486 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAWN traded about 528.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAWN traded about 527.68k shares per day. A total of 71.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 6.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 13.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.53.