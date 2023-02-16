EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) closed at $1.22 in the last session, down -8.27% from day before closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4165283 shares were traded. EMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMKR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Lake Street Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $4.50.

On May 26, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 26, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when JACKSON REX S sold 4,484 shares for $3.81 per share. The transaction valued at 17,084 led to the insider holds 86,157 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMKR has reached a high of $4.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1878.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMKR traded on average about 384.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 343.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EMKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 309.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 337.02k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $25.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.78M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, EMCORE Corporation’s year-ago sales were $43.95M, an estimated decrease of -42.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.44M, down -22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $141.45M and the low estimate is $129.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.