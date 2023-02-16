Ferguson plc (FERG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) was $149.61 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $147.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1189015 shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FERG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $194.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on April 22, 2022, with a $194 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $168.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.17.

Shares Statistics:

FERG traded an average of 2.83M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.36M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.39, FERG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20. The current Payout Ratio is 34.60% for FERG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2018 when the company split stock in a 947:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.6 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.82. EPS for the following year is $8.04, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.19 and $6.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.55B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.44B and the low estimate is $22.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.