GLOB (Globant S.A.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) closed at $165.90 in the last session, up 3.18% from day before closing price of $160.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798846 shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.41.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLOB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $240.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $291.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $235 to $395.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $286.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLOB traded on average about 326.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 427.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.03M. Insiders hold about 2.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.1 and $5.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $6.22, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $6.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.