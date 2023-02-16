Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) closed at $152.76 in the last session, up 0.92% from day before closing price of $151.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1471286 shares were traded. HLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $134 from $153 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $148.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $171.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $171 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Campbell Kristin Ann sold 32,863 shares for $150.93 per share. The transaction valued at 4,959,947 led to the insider holds 221,037 shares of the business.

Duffy Michael W sold 5,555 shares of HLT for $794,812 on Dec 01. The insider now owns 24,042 shares after completing the transaction at $143.08 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, SCHUYLER MATTHEW W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider received 360,000 and left with 253,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $167.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLT traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 4.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HLT is 0.60, which was 0.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.69 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.61B to a low estimate of $2.3B. As of the current estimate, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.26B, an increase of 30.60% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79B, up 50.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.27B and the low estimate is $9.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.