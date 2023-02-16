How is Analog Devices Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ADI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $182.54 in the prior trading day, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) closed at $196.18, up 7.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7363078 shares were traded. ADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On December 09, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $200.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when DOLUCA TUNC sold 6,800 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,224,000 led to the insider holds 63,157 shares of the business.

DOLUCA TUNC sold 3,400 shares of ADI for $582,522 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 65,157 shares after completing the transaction at $171.33 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, DOLUCA TUNC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,700 shares for $170.00 each. As a result, the insider received 289,000 and left with 66,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $183.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 512.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 504.56M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 7.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.55, compared to 3.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 55.90% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of $2.49, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.05 and $9.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.46. EPS for the following year is $9.54, with 26 analysts recommending between $12.45 and $8.16.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $3.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $3.13B. As of the current estimate, Analog Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.34B, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, up 62.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.08B and the low estimate is $11.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.