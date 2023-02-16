How is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CARA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) closed at $10.36 in the last session, down -3.18% from day before closing price of $10.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597029 shares were traded. CARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CARA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $20 from $17 previously.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 03, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Posner Christopher sold 4,191 shares for $11.80 per share. The transaction valued at 49,454 led to the insider holds 182,370 shares of the business.

Goncalves Joana sold 2,265 shares of CARA for $24,485 on Jan 17. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 67,371 shares after completing the transaction at $10.81 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Goncalves Joana, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,265 shares for $10.18 each. As a result, the insider received 23,058 and left with 69,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARA has reached a high of $13.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CARA traded on average about 354.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 383.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CARA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 7.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.87% and a Short% of Float of 16.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.95M to a low estimate of $2.44M. As of the current estimate, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.27M, an estimated decrease of -51.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.26M, an increase of 2,245.90% over than the figure of -$51.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.03M, up 145.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204M and the low estimate is $93.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 151.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.