How is Fortinet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $61.19 in the prior trading day, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) closed at $62.81, up 2.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5146945 shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.71.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On February 07, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 07, 2023, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Perche Patrice sold 575,494 shares for $58.97 per share. The transaction valued at 33,935,130 led to the insider holds 25,730 shares of the business.

Xie Michael sold 240,046 shares of FTNT for $12,896,280 on Feb 02. The VP, Engineering & CTO now owns 29,727,018 shares after completing the transaction at $53.72 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Jensen Keith, who serves as the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 200 shares for $55.60 each. As a result, the insider received 11,120 and left with 10,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $71.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 786.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.43M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.09M with a Short Ratio of 13.51M, compared to 12.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 30 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $1.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $811.5M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 32.10% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.68B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.