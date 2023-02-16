How is Sprinklr Inc.’s (NYSE: CXM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) closed at $11.06 in the last session, up 0.36% from day before closing price of $11.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839185 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CXM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Singh Pavitar sold 20,000 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 205,000 led to the insider holds 270,824 shares of the business.

Sarin Manish sold 3,930 shares of CXM for $34,623 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 555,085 shares after completing the transaction at $8.81 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Thomas Ragy, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,111 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 9,677 and left with 547,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $15.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CXM traded on average about 640.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 994.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 260.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $619.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $616M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.39M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $749.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $767.3M and the low estimate is $736.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.