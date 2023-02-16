I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC).

The price of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) closed at $40.09 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $40.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 861206 shares were traded. AIRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On December 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 500 shares for $39.50 per share. The transaction valued at 19,750 led to the insider holds 8,886 shares of the business.

Rayis John D bought 1,000 shares of AIRC for $46,802 on May 05. The Director now owns 8,412 shares after completing the transaction at $46.80 per share. On May 05, another insider, O’Grady Matthew, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, bought 543 shares for $46.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,999 and bolstered with 19,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 102.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has reached a high of $55.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIRC traded on average about 911.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 864.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 153.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.39M. Shares short for AIRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 2.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AIRC is 1.80, which was 1.31 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.37 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.49. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $781.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $733.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.85M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $811.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $827.4M and the low estimate is $780.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.