I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL).

The price of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) closed at $18.27 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $18.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833619 shares were traded. BNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BNL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on August 24, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $27 from $25 previously.

On June 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Lessard Laurier J Jr sold 2,500 shares for $21.20 per share. The transaction valued at 53,000 led to the insider holds 54,262 shares of the business.

Pickney Roderick sold 4,000 shares of BNL for $86,000 on Mar 01. The SVP – Acquisitions now owns 52,176 shares after completing the transaction at $21.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNL has reached a high of $22.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BNL traded on average about 886.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 894.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 172.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BNL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 15.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.49% and a Short% of Float of 11.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BNL is 1.10, which was 0.57 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $387.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $394.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382.88M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $429.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $462M and the low estimate is $392.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.