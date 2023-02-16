I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).

After finishing at $20.71 in the prior trading day, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) closed at $20.47, down -1.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943734 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ISEE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares for $23.82 per share. The transaction valued at 476,400 led to the insider holds 46,354 shares of the business.

Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares of ISEE for $460,600 on Feb 01. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 66,354 shares after completing the transaction at $23.03 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, SBLENDORIO GLENN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 17,447 shares for $20.06 each. As a result, the insider received 349,987 and left with 228,191 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $24.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.31M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ISEE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 9.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$2.12.