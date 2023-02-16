I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS).

After finishing at $375.94 in the prior trading day, Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) closed at $379.48, up 0.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865718 shares were traded. SNPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $379.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $373.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $420.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2022, with a $420 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Ghazi Sassine sold 29,136 shares for $329.93 per share. The transaction valued at 9,612,846 led to the insider holds 52,609 shares of the business.

Ghazi Sassine sold 29,136 shares of SNPS for $9,307,708 on Jan 03. The President and COO now owns 52,609 shares after completing the transaction at $319.46 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who serves as the GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 3,465 shares for $348.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,209,181 and left with 22,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synopsys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has reached a high of $391.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $255.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 338.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 323.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 780.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 820.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 2.02M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.99 and $8.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.85. EPS for the following year is $10, with 13 analysts recommending between $10.39 and $8.84.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Synopsys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.2B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.