In spite of CoreCivic Inc.’s (NYSE:CXW) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) closed at $10.82 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $10.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929657 shares were traded. CXW stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CoreCivic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.85.

On March 16, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when GARFINKLE DAVID sold 7,500 shares for $11.43 per share. The transaction valued at 85,719 led to the insider holds 324,187 shares of the business.

Carter, Cole G. sold 5,000 shares of CXW for $57,250 on Jan 17. The EVP,General Counsel, Secretary now owns 192,250 shares after completing the transaction at $11.45 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Lappin Harley G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $11.48 each. As a result, the insider received 22,968 and left with 71,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $14.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CXW has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 1.63M over the past ten days. A total of 116.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.05M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.