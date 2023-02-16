In spite of Sonos Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SONO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $21.45 up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $21.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1892413 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonos Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 16, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Millington Nicholas sold 41,898 shares for $20.13 per share. The transaction valued at 843,285 led to the insider holds 294,583 shares of the business.

Coles Joanna sold 5,430 shares of SONO for $111,586 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 15,667 shares after completing the transaction at $20.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Coles Joanna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 905 shares for $21.77 each. As a result, the insider received 19,702 and left with 21,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sonos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 167.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $31.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONO has traded an average of 2.05M shares per day and 4.14M over the past ten days. A total of 127.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.95M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 8.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $302.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $310.11M to a low estimate of $294.43M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $359.54M, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 1.20% from the average estimate.