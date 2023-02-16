In the case of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS), what’s next?

The closing price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) was $0.31 for the day, up 3.00% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964550 shares were traded. BRQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRQS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has reached a high of $7.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2887, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2202.

Shares Statistics:

BRQS traded an average of 1.89M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRQS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 629.7k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRQS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.31M, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.6M and the low estimate is $346.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.