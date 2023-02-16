In the case of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH), what’s next?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed the day trading at $45.57 up 1.18% from the previous closing price of $45.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4824250 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTCH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.New Street initiated its Buy rating on January 04, 2023, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Kim Bernard Jin bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,017,280 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $118.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTCH traded about 4.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTCH traded about 5.7M shares per day. A total of 281.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.84M, compared to 10.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.05 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $794.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $800.5M to a low estimate of $783.4M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $801.84M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.21M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $833M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786.17M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.