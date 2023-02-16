In What Direction Will Altria Group Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) was $47.65 for the day, up 0.51% from the previous closing price of $47.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4879454 shares were traded. MO stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $36.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MO has reached a high of $57.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.96.

Shares Statistics:

MO traded an average of 7.66M shares per day over the past three months and 7.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.58M with a Short Ratio of 14.23M, compared to 16.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.42, MO has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.98. The current Payout Ratio is 370.30% for MO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.92 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $4.98B. As of the current estimate, Altria Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.86B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.68B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.11B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.63B and the low estimate is $20.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.