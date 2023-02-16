In What Direction Will SIMILARWEB LTD.’s (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE: SMWB) was $6.85 for the day, up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $6.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024569 shares were traded. SMWB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.24.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMWB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On May 24, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMWB has reached a high of $15.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.42.

Shares Statistics:

SMWB traded an average of 183.20K shares per day over the past three months and 191.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.23M. Insiders hold about 31.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SMWB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 580.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 615.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMWB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $197.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $195.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.67M, up 42.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $273.2M and the low estimate is $250.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.