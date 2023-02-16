Invest in Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) closed at $2.37 in the last session, up 1.72% from day before closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 482568 shares were traded. BHIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHIL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 25, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 09, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Freeman Dean P sold 26,703 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 68,186 led to the insider holds 157,527 shares of the business.

Crisp Matthew B. bought 20,000 shares of BHIL for $50,702 on Dec 14. The President & CEO now owns 3,132,581 shares after completing the transaction at $2.54 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Freeman Dean P, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 59,230 shares for $2.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 150,029 and bolstered with 109,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHIL has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9534.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHIL traded on average about 528.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 469.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.34M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHIL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $84.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.62M to a low estimate of $77.46M. As of the current estimate, Benson Hill Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32M, an estimated increase of 165.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.63M, an increase of 105.00% less than the figure of $165.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.82M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $393.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $363.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.21M, up 156.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442M and the low estimate is $387.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.