Invest in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $13.24 in the prior trading day, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) closed at $13.68, up 3.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526027 shares were traded. DYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DYN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On January 26, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

On July 20, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on July 20, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when McNeill Jonathan sold 10,000 shares for $14.03 per share. The transaction valued at 140,300 led to the insider holds 67,600 shares of the business.

McNeill Jonathan sold 30,150 shares of DYN for $348,836 on Jan 09. The insider now owns 67,600 shares after completing the transaction at $11.57 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Rhodes Jason P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 934,581 shares for $10.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000,017 and bolstered with 934,581 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has reached a high of $15.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 318.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 233.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.53M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DYN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 2.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.97, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.27 and -$3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.59. EPS for the following year is -$3.74, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.7 and -$4.64.