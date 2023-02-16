Invest in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $10.55 in the prior trading day, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed at $10.73, up 1.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150641 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when COLEMAN VICTOR J bought 9,300 shares for $10.63 per share. The transaction valued at 98,859 led to the insider holds 615,369 shares of the business.

LAMMAS MARK T bought 5,000 shares of HPP for $55,550 on Sep 30. The President now owns 189,865 shares after completing the transaction at $11.11 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Suazo Arthur X., who serves as the EVP, Leasing of the company, bought 4,347 shares for $11.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,295 and bolstered with 77,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.87M. Shares short for HPP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.74M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 8.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 9.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HPP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $254.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.31M to a low estimate of $249.32M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.05M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.52M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $280.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.75M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $978.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $896.84M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $978.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.