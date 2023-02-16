Invest in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed at $4.76 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $4.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1880686 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6650.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4480, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2269.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXE traded on average about 2.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 479.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 400.01M. Insiders hold about 16.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.45% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.93M with a Short Ratio of 14.90M, compared to 17.38M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.