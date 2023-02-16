Investing in agilon health inc. (AGL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) closed at $23.60 up 2.03% from its previous closing price of $23.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 916897 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of agilon health inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Kornitzer Benjamin sold 30,782 shares for $22.99 per share. The transaction valued at 707,561 led to the insider holds 10,426 shares of the business.

Kornitzer Benjamin sold 5,396 shares of AGL for $117,420 on Feb 01. The Chief Med. & Quality Officer now owns 10,426 shares after completing the transaction at $21.76 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Kornitzer Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of the company, sold 5,396 shares for $19.92 each. As a result, the insider received 107,496 and left with 10,426 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $28.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGL has traded an average of 1.87M shares per day and 2.12M over the past ten days. A total of 411.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.24M. Shares short for AGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.72M with a Short Ratio of 30.26M, compared to 21.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 43.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.