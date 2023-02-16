Investing in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Equity Commonwealth’s stock clocked out at $26.00, up 0.04% from its previous closing price of $25.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1702446 shares were traded. EQC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 07, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Shifrin Orrin S sold 50,000 shares for $26.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,347,500 led to the insider holds 184,345 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 99.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 134.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQC has reached a high of $27.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQC traded 950.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 981.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.37% stake in the company. Shares short for EQC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 2.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $14.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.79M to a low estimate of $13.79M. As of the current estimate, Equity Commonwealth’s year-ago sales were $14.71M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.17M, a decrease of -4.60% less than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.28M, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.17M and the low estimate is $36.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.