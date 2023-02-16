Is BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $41.02 in the prior trading day, BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) closed at $40.88, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13693673 shares were traded. BP stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $37 to $42.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BP has reached a high of $41.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.01B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.66M with a Short Ratio of 10.20M, compared to 10.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.21, compared to 1.59 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.49. The current Payout Ratio is 56.88% for BP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.46 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.43. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $59.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.01B to a low estimate of $57.42B. As of the current estimate, BP p.l.c.’s year-ago sales were $36.17B, an estimated increase of 63.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.26B, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $63.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.95B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $240.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.74B, up 54.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $235.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.85B and the low estimate is $224.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.