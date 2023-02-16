Is FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $34.94 in the prior trading day, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) closed at $34.60, down -0.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691650 shares were traded. FLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FLEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNG has reached a high of $38.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 543.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 522.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.25M. Insiders hold about 45.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.53% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.58%.