Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) closed at $127.11 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $128.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3043789 shares were traded. MPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $133 from $125 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $119.

On June 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $135.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 14, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Aydt Timothy J sold 7,477 shares for $126.54 per share. The transaction valued at 946,116 led to the insider holds 16,762 shares of the business.

Lyon Shawn M sold 12,053 shares of MPC for $1,466,211 on Nov 18. The SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC now owns 14,660 shares after completing the transaction at $121.65 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Hennigan Michael J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 80,149 shares for $118.73 each. As a result, the insider received 9,516,091 and left with 248,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has reached a high of $136.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPC traded on average about 3.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 491.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 449.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MPC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.3M with a Short Ratio of 12.80M, compared to 16.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MPC is 3.00, which was 2.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76. The current Payout Ratio is 15.60% for MPC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.77 and a low estimate of $5.05, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.67, with high estimates of $8.11 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.41 and $16.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.34. EPS for the following year is $12.64, with 15 analysts recommending between $20.47 and $7.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $206.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.93B, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.04B and the low estimate is $94.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.