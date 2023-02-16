Is OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) closed at $1.08 in the last session, down -7.69% from day before closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524813 shares were traded. OPGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on March 01, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On February 07, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1 to $9.

On June 29, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2016, with a $2.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPGN has reached a high of $19.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7845.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPGN traded on average about 439.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 641.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 183.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 288.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3M to a low estimate of $1.3M. As of the current estimate, OpGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.31M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1M and the low estimate is $7.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.