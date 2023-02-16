Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sabre Corporation (SABR) stock

The price of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) closed at $5.55 in the last session, down -19.38% from day before closing price of $6.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34541605 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.16.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SABR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $7 from $11 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on July 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares for $6.87 per share. The transaction valued at 4,912 led to the insider holds 50,626 shares of the business.

Randolfi Michael O bought 100,000 shares of SABR for $478,750 on Nov 22. The Executive Vice President, CFO now owns 209,170 shares after completing the transaction at $4.79 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider received 3,975 and left with 51,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $12.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SABR traded on average about 6.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 328.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Shares short for SABR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.96M with a Short Ratio of 36.93M, compared to 43.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.40% and a Short% of Float of 13.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $702.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $742M to a low estimate of $670.99M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $441.09M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $723.63M, an increase of 44.50% less than the figure of $59.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $796M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.92M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 55.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.