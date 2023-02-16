Is this a Prime Time To acquire Weatherford International plc (WFRD) stock

The price of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) closed at $66.68 in the last session, up 0.66% from day before closing price of $66.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619091 shares were traded. WFRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.92.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WFRD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On June 08, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 08, 2022, with a $49 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weatherford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 211.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFRD has reached a high of $69.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WFRD traded on average about 803.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.24M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFRD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 1.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Weatherford International plc’s year-ago sales were $965M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 18.80% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.91B and the low estimate is $4.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.