It’s an appealing income play to consider BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

The price of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) closed at $75.65 in the last session, up 1.69% from day before closing price of $74.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 872283 shares were traded. BJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BJ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 292.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On December 21, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $70.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Desroches Jeff sold 1,716 shares for $74.83 per share. The transaction valued at 128,408 led to the insider holds 91,881 shares of the business.

Eddy Robert W. sold 2,862 shares of BJ for $205,130 on Jan 31. The President & CEO now owns 175,863 shares after completing the transaction at $71.67 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Eddy Robert W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 5,031 shares for $70.36 each. As a result, the insider received 353,981 and left with 178,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $80.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BJ traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BJ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.33 and $3.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.17B and the low estimate is $19.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.