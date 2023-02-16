It’s an appealing income play to consider Fastly Inc. (FSLY)

After finishing at $13.43 in the prior trading day, Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) closed at $13.87, up 3.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9773950 shares were traded. FSLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $10.50 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Sector Perform to Underperform on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17.50 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when KISLING RONALD W sold 5,894 shares for $10.39 per share. The transaction valued at 61,239 led to the insider holds 371,688 shares of the business.

Shirk Brett sold 7,000 shares of FSLY for $61,600 on Dec 19. The Executive Vice President, CRO now owns 228,040 shares after completing the transaction at $8.80 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Shirk Brett, who serves as the Executive Vice President, CRO of the company, sold 4,706 shares for $8.84 each. As a result, the insider received 41,601 and left with 235,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $29.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.62M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.77M with a Short Ratio of 11.62M, compared to 13.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.65% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $419.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525M and the low estimate is $446.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.