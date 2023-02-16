It’s an appealing income play to consider Samsara Inc. (IOT)

After finishing at $15.79 in the prior trading day, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed at $16.20, up 2.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2424806 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Phillips Dominic sold 123,294 shares for $16.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,975,158 led to the insider holds 2,072,198 shares of the business.

Phillips Dominic sold 600 shares of IOT for $9,573 on Feb 13. The insider now owns 2,195,492 shares after completing the transaction at $15.96 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Bicket John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,943 shares for $15.15 each. As a result, the insider received 165,838 and left with 27,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $23.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 516.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 9.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $155.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156M to a low estimate of $154.79M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.82M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.26M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $613.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $611.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $612.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.35M, up 43.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817M and the low estimate is $771.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.