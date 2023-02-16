It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) closed the day trading at $202.26 up 1.59% from the previous closing price of $199.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2138186 shares were traded. CDNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $199.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDNS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Cunningham Paul sold 250 shares for $184.46 per share. The transaction valued at 46,115 led to the insider holds 92,354 shares of the business.

Nisewaner Karna sold 100 shares of CDNS for $18,178 on Feb 01. The Corporate VP, General Counsel now owns 15,853 shares after completing the transaction at $181.78 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, TAN LIP BU, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $182.53 each. As a result, the insider received 5,475,787 and left with 898,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has reached a high of $199.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 171.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDNS traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDNS traded about 1.64M shares per day. A total of 274.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.31 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $882.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $901M to a low estimate of $877M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $773.04M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $926.45M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $888.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.