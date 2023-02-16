It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Calix Inc. (CALX) stock

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) closed the day trading at $53.09 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $53.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570053 shares were traded. CALX stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CALX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 22, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $88 from $82 previously.

On April 12, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares for $54.48 per share. The transaction valued at 272,400 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares of CALX for $353,250 on Nov 03. The EVP, Commercial Operations now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $70.65 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Matthews Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $72.33 each. As a result, the insider received 144,660 and left with 64,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Calix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALX has reached a high of $77.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CALX traded about 722.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CALX traded about 995.05k shares per day. A total of 65.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.23M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $238.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.93M to a low estimate of $218.39M. As of the current estimate, Calix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.42M, an estimated increase of 35.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.37M, an increase of 27.80% less than the figure of $35.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $859.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $679.39M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $985.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $937.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.