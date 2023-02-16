It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Li Auto Inc. (LI) stock

The closing price of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) was $25.39 for the day, down -0.98% from the previous closing price of $25.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7693492 shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.30.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.66.

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.43.

Shares Statistics:

LI traded an average of 9.85M shares per day over the past three months and 7.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 975.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.07M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.8M with a Short Ratio of 33.97M, compared to 32.32M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.74 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.62B, an increase of 62.90% over than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, up 59.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.61B and the low estimate is $9.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 103.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.