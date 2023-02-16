It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) stock

The closing price of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) was $40.13 for the day, up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $39.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7692092 shares were traded. KHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $39.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Werneck Melissa sold 3,500 shares for $42.39 per share. The transaction valued at 148,365 led to the insider holds 266,583 shares of the business.

Lima Marcos Eloi sold 23,939 shares of KHC for $957,658 on Dec 01. The EVP & Glb Chief Procurement Of now owns 173,020 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, La Lande Rashida, who serves as the EVP, Global GC & CSCAO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $38.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,150,803 and left with 223,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $44.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.38.

Shares Statistics:

KHC traded an average of 6.57M shares per day over the past three months and 6.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 781.63M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.62M with a Short Ratio of 15.84M, compared to 13.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, KHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.90.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.35B to a low estimate of $6.76B. As of the current estimate, The Kraft Heinz Company’s year-ago sales were $6.71B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.24B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.08B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.04B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.23B and the low estimate is $25.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.