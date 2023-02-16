It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) closed the day trading at $42.03 up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $41.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855658 shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 202.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $51 to $43.

On August 01, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $40.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on August 01, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares for $46.21 per share. The transaction valued at 11,027,499 led to the insider holds 7,763,409 shares of the business.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 116,750 shares of VSCO for $5,381,358 on Feb 01. The Former 10% Owner now owns 8,002,054 shares after completing the transaction at $46.09 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 109,968 shares for $46.08 each. As a result, the insider received 5,067,325 and left with 8,118,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $62.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSCO traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSCO traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 81.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.06M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 6.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 10.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.47 and $4.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.7B and the low estimate is $6.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.