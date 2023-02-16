Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) was $0.88 for the day, up 1.85% from the previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0160 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531121 shares were traded. LOCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8982 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LOCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On January 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Nelson Mark Joseph sold 9,422 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 10,793 led to the insider holds 178,739 shares of the business.

Vosburg B. David sold 7,500 shares of LOCL for $16,841 on Dec 06. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 1,184,928 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Vosburg B. David, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider received 33,784 and left with 1,192,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCL has reached a high of $9.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3589, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0469.

Shares Statistics:

LOCL traded an average of 282.17K shares per day over the past three months and 241.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.99M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company.