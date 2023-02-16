MGM Resorts International (MGM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) closed the day trading at $44.18 up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $44.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3693114 shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MGM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $46 from $42 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $50.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $39.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on November 21, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM sold 110,000 shares for $44.86 per share. The transaction valued at 4,934,699 led to the insider holds 172,781 shares of the business.

SANDERS COREY IAN sold 30,000 shares of MGM for $1,260,000 on Feb 01. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 201,498 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 120,000 shares for $41.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,920,048 and left with 282,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $45.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MGM traded about 4.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MGM traded about 4.98M shares per day. A total of 396.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.06M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.07M with a Short Ratio of 10.38M, compared to 17.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Dividends & Splits

MGM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.01, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 0.10% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.9 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of the current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $2.48B, an estimated increase of 30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.68B, up 30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.21B and the low estimate is $12.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.